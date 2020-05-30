Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

In other Energizer news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 102,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,804.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 321.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1,269.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.88. 501,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,839. Energizer has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $53.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.44.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Energizer had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Energizer will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

