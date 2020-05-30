Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ERII shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Energy Recovery from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Energy Recovery to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $163,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,072,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,605,676.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $11,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,562,177 shares of company stock valued at $11,746,783 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 100,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 715,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ERII traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 252,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.21 million, a PE ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 3.06. Energy Recovery has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.