Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.27.

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

ET stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,589,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,396,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.72. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $15.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. Also, Director James Richard Perry acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $541,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,081.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,308,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,232,127. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.