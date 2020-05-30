Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Enerplus in a report on Sunday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Enerplus from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enerplus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Shares of ERF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 971,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,575. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $620.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.0072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERF. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 4,033.2% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,857,150 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 3,763,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at $24,065,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 616.1% in the first quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,108,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,813,892 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,916,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 62.9% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 2,575,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 995,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

