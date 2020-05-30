Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.02

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.02 and traded as low as $3.81. Enerplus shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 893,459 shares trading hands.

ERF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price target on Enerplus and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $821.26 million and a P/E ratio of -3.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$228.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -9.87%.

About Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

