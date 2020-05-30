Enjin Coin Achieves Market Cap of $167.80 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $167.80 million and approximately $15.65 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042918 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.46 or 0.05430612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00055241 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003078 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010459 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

ENJ is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,772,129 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

