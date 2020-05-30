Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.88. 582,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average is $51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.29. Entegris has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $60.50.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $505,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,625.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $3,118,194.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,364.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 120,456 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 422.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 663,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,714,000 after buying an additional 536,598 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,223,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.