Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.59

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.58. Environmental Tectonics shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Environmental Tectonics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace Solutions segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software driven products and services to create and monitor the physiological effects of flight, including high performance jet tactical flight simulation, upset recovery and spatial disorientation, and suborbital and orbital commercial human spaceflight systems; altitude chambers; and advanced disaster management simulators (ADMS), as well as integrated logistics support services.

