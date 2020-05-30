Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.60

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $3.05. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 353,493 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Enzo Biochem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,353,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 54,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 45,951 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 151.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 39,331 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 39,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile (NYSE:ENZ)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.