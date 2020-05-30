Equatorial Palm Oil (LON:PAL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.39

Shares of Equatorial Palm Oil Plc. (LON:PAL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.39. Equatorial Palm Oil shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 111,283 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09.

Equatorial Palm Oil Company Profile (LON:PAL)

Equatorial Palm Oil plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces crude palm oil in Liberia. It holds interests in the Palm Bay estate covering 20,234 hectares; and the Butaw estate comprising 46,539 hectares located in Sinoe County to the south-east of Monrovia. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

