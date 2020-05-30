Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Equifax from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra cut their price target on Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.67.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of EFX stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.56. 1,431,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,529. Equifax has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $164.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equifax news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.