Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $685.18.

Several research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,120 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.10, for a total value of $762,832.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,604,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total transaction of $167,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,326,145.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,522 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 71.6% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Equinix by 19.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Equinix by 11.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 18.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $697.63. The stock had a trading volume of 588,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,761. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $471.80 and a fifty-two week high of $715.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $675.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $608.48. The firm has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Equinix will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

