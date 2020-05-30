Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Equus Total Return from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

NYSE:EQS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,953. Equus Total Return has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 14.20 and a quick ratio of 14.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equus Total Return stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 953,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 7.05% of Equus Total Return worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Equus Total Return Company Profile

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, preferred equity financing, .

