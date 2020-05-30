Essentia Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13.00 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 30th. Essentia has a total market cap of $201,048.92 and approximately $13.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, BitForex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. In the last week, Essentia has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.17 or 0.05430237 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002276 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00055353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003095 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010480 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (ESS) is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX, CoinBene and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

