Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $2,194,464.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,545,745.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $896,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,194,338 in the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 360,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,485,000 after acquiring an additional 30,760 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL stock traded up $4.99 on Monday, reaching $197.47. 2,937,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,522. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.28.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

