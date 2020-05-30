Eterbase Coin One Day Volume Reaches $156,042.00 (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B, DDEX and IDEX. Eterbase Coin has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $156,042.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.94 or 0.05437060 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00055233 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003097 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010472 BTC.

About Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin (CRYPTO:XBASE) is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,921,844 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, LATOKEN, Mercatox, Escodex, P2PB2B, Coinlim, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

