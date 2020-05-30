Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Etsy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Etsy from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Etsy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

ETSY stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.98. 3,103,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237,713. Etsy has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $88.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.56 and a 200-day moving average of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $812,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $314,363.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,497.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,338 shares of company stock worth $18,275,924. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 201.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

