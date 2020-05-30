EventChain (EVC) Market Cap Reaches $138,354.87

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a total market cap of $138,354.87 and $5,750.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EventChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.94 or 0.05437060 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00055233 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003097 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010472 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.