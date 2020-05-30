Everus (EVR) Price Hits $0.0058 on Exchanges

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Everus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $10.39, $18.94 and $24.43. During the last week, Everus has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everus has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $15.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.94 or 0.05437060 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00055233 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00031583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003097 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010472 BTC.

About Everus

Everus is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,518,552 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everus is everus.org . Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $50.98, $13.77, $24.68, $5.60, $10.39, $51.55, $18.94, $7.50, $20.33, $24.43 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.