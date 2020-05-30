Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.89

Shares of Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $0.99. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 47,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative net margin of 33.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $6.68 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evolving Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 753,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,060 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.19% of Evolving Systems worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

About Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

