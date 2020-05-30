Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.89

Shares of Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $0.99. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 47,000 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.
Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative net margin of 33.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $6.68 million for the quarter.
About Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)
Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.
