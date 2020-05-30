Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

EXTN has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Exterran to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exterran from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

EXTN traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 783,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,629. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $233.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Exterran has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $14.89.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $210.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. Research analysts predict that Exterran will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 7,000 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,539.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 310,000 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $1,863,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,650,436 shares of company stock valued at $10,600,709. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Exterran in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

