Extremely Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Price

News stories about Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) have been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Triumph Group earned a news impact score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Triumph Group’s analysis:

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of TGI stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.49. 8,166,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,036. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.34 million, a P/E ratio of -14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $693.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.10 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Triumph Group from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Triumph Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.