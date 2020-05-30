Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,736 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,997,000 after acquiring an additional 157,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,055,993,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $45.47. 24,950,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,567,212. The stock has a market cap of $190.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average is $55.88. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

