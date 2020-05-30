Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lowered by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.47. The company had a trading volume of 24,950,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,567,212. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $190.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.88. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

