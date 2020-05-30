Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 5.4% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $14,881,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total value of $2,725,248.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,983.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $46,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,585 shares of company stock valued at $11,885,393 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura raised their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.74.

FB traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $225.09. 23,064,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,315,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $240.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

