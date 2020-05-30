Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FB. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.74.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.09. 23,064,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,315,716. The stock has a market cap of $641.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $240.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.58 and a 200 day moving average of $197.37.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total value of $2,725,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,585 shares of company stock worth $11,885,393. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Retirement Network increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

