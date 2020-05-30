Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Acquires 219 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.03.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,670,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,609. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $252.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.17 and a 200 day moving average of $219.71. The company has a market capitalization of $263.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

