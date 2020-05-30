Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Acquires 715 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,766 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,381. The company has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.17. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.21.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

