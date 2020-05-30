Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Buys 702 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,465,075,000 after buying an additional 134,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,384,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,653,020,000 after purchasing an additional 282,176 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,060,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,236,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,319,000 after purchasing an additional 221,353 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $877,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $155.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,728,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.81 and a 200-day moving average of $158.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

