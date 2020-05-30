Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.46.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $303.18. 2,389,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,278,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.