Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Has $35.22 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,813 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,485 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 3.3% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $35,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,642 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Starbucks by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,633,457,000 after acquiring an additional 161,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,442,471,000 after acquiring an additional 144,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Argus decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

SBUX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,933,123. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.62. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

