Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 3.1% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $33,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,186 shares of company stock worth $15,359,524 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,079,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,807,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.99. The company has a market capitalization of $160.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

