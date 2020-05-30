Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after buying an additional 5,390,754 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,031.1% in the first quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 939,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,003,000 after buying an additional 930,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,530,000 after acquiring an additional 892,603 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,320,000 after buying an additional 788,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,799.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,172,000 after purchasing an additional 737,837 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,035,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,635,174. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $120.75 and a one year high of $164.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

