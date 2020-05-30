Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Trims Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 2.7% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $28,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Bank of America increased their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $242.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.80.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total value of $2,725,248.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,983.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $46,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,585 shares of company stock worth $11,885,393. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.57. 15,491,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,156,070. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $240.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.