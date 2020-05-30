Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $25.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.78.

Shares of FATE stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.43. The stock had a trading volume of 844,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,487. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $37.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.08% and a negative net margin of 1,059.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 32,685.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,295,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,196,000 after buying an additional 3,285,567 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,229,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,764,000 after buying an additional 571,834 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $10,317,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $8,833,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 879.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 286,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 257,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

