Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.93

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.93 and traded as low as $12.99. Fauquier Bankshares shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 19,200 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fauquier Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Fauquier Bankshares alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 9.88%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fauquier Bankshares stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.73% of Fauquier Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fauquier Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBSS)

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fauquier Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fauquier Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.