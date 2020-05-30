FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Receives $33.60 Average PT from Brokerages

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FBK shares. TheStreet cut FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on FB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Get FB Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Raja J. Jubran purchased 9,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $200,026.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,122.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Carpenter III bought 4,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,487.68. Insiders purchased 72,939 shares of company stock worth $1,606,925 in the last 90 days. 45.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in FB Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in FB Financial by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.61. 149,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.33). FB Financial had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. Analysts predict that FB Financial will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.