FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,959 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 2.6% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC owned about 0.09% of FedEx worth $27,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in FedEx by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Argent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its position in FedEx by 1,320.7% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 23,720 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,822 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Cowen lowered their price target on FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays cut FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $178.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. FedEx’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.