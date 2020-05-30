Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Financial Institutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Financial Institutions posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Financial Institutions will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Financial Institutions.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 9.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FISI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

FISI traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 64,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,154. The company has a market cap of $292.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $33.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

In other news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. purchased 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.57 per share, for a total transaction of $47,502.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Glaser purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $41,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,548.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,058 shares of company stock valued at $226,502 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Financial Institutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 476,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Financial Institutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Financial Institutions by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

