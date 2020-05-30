Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

Fiore Gold (CVE:F)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Desjardins in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Fiore Gold stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.05. The company had a trading volume of 204,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,956. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 4.23. Fiore Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.27 and a 52-week high of C$1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.74 million and a P/E ratio of 52.50.

Fiore Gold (CVE:F) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.26 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiore Gold will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

