Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.12

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:FC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.12 and traded as low as $11.62. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 13,900 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FC. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment in a report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.10. The firm has a market cap of $333.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$10.55 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp will post 0.9499999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathon Mair bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$902,879.55.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.