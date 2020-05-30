First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,541.96

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,541.96 and traded as low as $2,445.00. First Derivatives shares last traded at $2,550.00, with a volume of 49,201 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Friday, May 15th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on First Derivatives from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,478.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,542.86. The company has a market cap of $723.02 million and a P/E ratio of 49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

