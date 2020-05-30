First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

FGBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,306. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.46. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.35 million during the quarter. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 2,731 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $32,307.73. 41.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 67,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

