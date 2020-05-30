First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FIBK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate Bancsystem has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,242. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.95. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.18). First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $166.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Russell A. Lee acquired 1,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,957. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 82,947 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 26,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

