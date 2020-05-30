First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FMBH. Raymond James raised First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

FMBH traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.45. 40,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,407. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.83.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $46.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

