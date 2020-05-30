Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 22 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Shopify from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $400.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $866.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $634.19.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $13.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $757.80. 3,285,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,084. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $262.17 and a 12-month high of $844.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -653.28 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $655.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.81.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

