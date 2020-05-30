Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Position in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves accounts for 0.9% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 25.2% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 39,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves in the first quarter valued at $1,230,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. 16,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,846. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.