Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,742 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.30. 17,743,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,888,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.61. The company has a market cap of $210.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

