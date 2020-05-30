Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,345,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.57. 5,340,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,627,940. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $95.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

