Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 126.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 124,636 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up about 1.0% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 168.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.32. 32,722,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,889,707. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.75.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

